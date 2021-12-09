bp and Grabango transforming the convenience store experience by launching automated checkouts

Chicago – bp is changing the experience for convenience store shoppers by integrating automated checkout into Amoco and ampm stores. bp is working with Grabango, the leading provider of checkout-free technology for existing stores, to retrofit 10 convenience store locations across the bp network, Grabango’s largest multi-store roll-out ever. By introducing Grabango’s technology within select stores, bp is taking a step on the path towards an innovative future for the convenience store experience.

As part of bp's ambition to reach net zero by 2050 or sooner and help the world get there too, its offering new business models and service platforms to deliver ‎the future of mobility, energy and services for its customers.‎

“We are always looking for innovative solutions that bring a more seamless experience to our customers. We believe this technology will positively change the scale of retail and create a wave reaction in the marketplace. Today it’s just our first 10 locations. Tomorrow, there is potential to bring Grabango’s technology to our entire network.” Lisa Blalock, vice president of marketing, mobility & convenience Americas for bp

bp will offer Grabango’s checkout-free solution at 10 locations throughout the country, including seven ampm stations in northern California and three Amoco locations in western Pennsylvania. Grabango-powered ampm and Amoco stores will be live to shoppers in mid-2022.

Grabango is free and allows shoppers to skip the line altogether and save time. There are no special shelves, carts, baskets, or turnstiles required to enter or shop. To get started, shoppers download the free Grabango app and shop as they normally would. The Grabango system keeps a running tally of items picked up so there’s no need to scan each one on the way out. Payment is automatic and contactless, saving additional time for the shopper.

“It’s exciting to team up with bp to delight their shoppers with how easy checkout has become,” said Will Glaser, CEO of Grabango. “This is a unique opportunity to leverage our offering to usher in the future of retail for bp. By working together, we will deploy our largest rollout ever, spanning multiple brands and regions. We know shoppers will appreciate the option of a more streamlined checkout at Amoco and ampm locations where Grabango technology is available.”

The new convenience store technology integration comes on the heels of bp acquiring Thorntons, a beloved convenience store brand in the Midwest and Florida. Thorntons’ customer-focused business will help enhance innovative offers including high-quality food, loyalty programs and next generation mobility solutions. As bp grows its convenience store retail network, it aims to bring innovative solutions to its customers, such as checkout-free shopping.