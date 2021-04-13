bp announces advantaged oil discovery in Gulf of Mexico

HOUSTON - bp today announced an oil discovery at the Puma West prospect in the deepwater U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The well, on Green Canyon Block 821, was drilled by bp on behalf of co-owners Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Talos Energy. It is located west of the bp-operated Mad Dog field and is approximately 131 miles off the coast of Louisiana in 4,108 feet of water. The well was drilled to a total depth of 23,530 feet.



The well encountered oil pay in a high-quality Miocene reservoir with fluid properties similar to productive Miocene reservoirs in the area. Preliminary data supports the potential for a commercial volume of hydrocarbons.



Commenting on the discovery, Starlee Sykes, bp senior vice president Gulf of Mexico and Canada, said: “Our resilient and focused hydrocarbons business is core to bp’s strategy, and in the Gulf of Mexico we invest and explore in the reservoirs we know best. We are using our seismic expertise and drilling capability to safely find and develop advantaged oil and gas. We look forward to evaluating the potential of this discovery and its competitiveness across bp’s global portfolio. I’m proud of our team for delivering this project – especially during a global pandemic.”

