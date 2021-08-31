bp assumes full ownership of Thorntons

Site traffic information and cookies

31 August 2021

HOUSTON – bp has taken full ownership of Thorntons, marking its re-entry into fully owned and operated stores in the US.

 

In July, bp announced plans to acquire the majority share of Thorntons it did not already own from ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC. With the transaction complete, bp’s growing US mobility and convenience business has added more than 200 high-quality retail stores in Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida and the Thorntons brand to its portfolio. 

 

Headquartered in Louisville, KY, Thorntons provides a competitive consumer offer and strong business operations.  bp plans to retain and build on the Thorntons brand.

 

Additional information on the acquisition can be found in the agreement announcement.

About bp

 

bp’s ambition is to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. bp is America’s largest energy investor since 2005, investing more than $130 billion in the economy and supporting more than 125,000 additional jobs through its business activities. For more information on bp in the US, visit www.bp.com/us.

