bp commends EPA for advancing methane rules

bp commends the EPA for advancing new rules aimed at reducing methane emissions. This is a critical step toward helping the US reach net zero by 2050 or sooner.

Regulating methane will help prevent leaks throughout the industry and protect the environment. That’s why bp supports the direct federal regulation of methane emissions from new and existing sources across the value chain.

Innovation in methane detection and quantification technologies can help identify emissions quickly and safely. bp applauds the effort by the EPA to propose a robust role for advanced technologies in the rule.

bp is already in action to reduce our methane emissions. We’re improving our operations and investing in the latest technologies to help reach our global methane intensity target of 0.20 percent, based on our industry-leading measurement approach. We continue collaborating with diverse stakeholders – including academia, NGOs, and industry – to develop technologies and practices aimed at reducing methane emissions. And bp is engaging directly with the EPA to share data and learnings from our methane detection and monitoring program.

As global leaders convene in Egypt for COP27, the US should be commended for continuing to prioritize methane reductions.

We look forward to continuing to engage with the Administration as it works to finalize methane rules that support the shared net zero goals of bp and the US.

