bp Commits to Working with Biden Administration on Energy & Climate Agenda

Following today’s Executive Order by the Biden-Harris Administration to tackle climate change and pause all new oil and gas leases on federal lands, bp America Chairman and President Dave Lawler issued the following statement:

“bp looks forward to working with the Biden-Harris Administration on their energy and climate agenda. bp’s ambition is to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world do the same, so we strongly support President Biden’s ambition for the US to reach net zero by mid-century.



“During this pause on the sale of new federal oil and gas leases we plan to work closely with the administration on developing well-designed climate policies, including the direct federal regulation of methane, that will help advance the US and the world toward net zero. We support their push to transition the US toward a lower carbon energy mix—just as we are doing as a company striving for net zero—and believe hydrocarbons have a role to play in the energy transition."



Dave Lawler, bp America Chairman and President