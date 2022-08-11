bp expands ampm convenience brand to US East Coast

HOUSTON – bp opened its first ampm convenience store in New York City, expanding the seventh largest c-store chain from its West Coast roots. The store, located at 824 Allerton Avenue in the Bronx, is the first opening for the convenience brand on the East Coast.

The store will feature bp branding throughout the fuel experience and ampm’s food menu, including a hot deli and grocery with fresh fruit and extensive dry goods. The entire customer-centric experience is modeled after Thorntons, the renowned Kentucky-based fuel and convenience retailer that bp took full ownership of in 2021.

“As bp transitions toward becoming a net zero company, convenience will play a huge role in delivering our integrated strategy. The experience customers feel at our retail sites will be key to attracting them in and ensuring they return. Because New Yorkers are always on the go, the Empire State is a perfect fit for this expansion." Dave Lawler, chairman and president, bp America

“This store sets the stage for us to maximize the large bp footprint along the East Coast,” said Greg Franks, senior vice president mobility and convenience, Americas. “We know that residents of The Big Apple will love the craveable food, snacks and drinks that make ampm the destination of Too Much Good Stuff. We also know our dealers will be excited to share the ampm brand with their consumers in the future.”

The expansion advances bp’s convenience and mobility strategy, which aims to nearly double global earnings from about $5 billion in 2019 to $9-10 billion by 2030 and deliver 15-20% returns. This strategy is supported by a commitment to putting the customer at the heart of what we do. bp aims to increase the number of strategic convenience sites in its global network from around 2,000 today to more than 3,000 by 2030.



The first ampm store opened in Southern California in 1978. Today, there are over 1,000 stores throughout the West Coast, serving more than 3,500 different products.

