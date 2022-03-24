bp introduces Mashgin’s instant, touchless self-checkout technology at Bay Area ampm stores

The AI-powered solution will shorten lines and give customers additional checkout options



CHICAGO – bp continues to redefine the convenience store experience with Mashgin’s artificial intelligence (AI) self-checkout system. Mashgin’s checkout system is the world’s fastest touchless self-checkout powered by AI and uses computer vision to scan items for purchase instantly.

The technology advances bp’s journey of implementing new types of automated checkout at its stores. bp envisions a convenience store of the future with a variety of checkout options to give customers a choice in how they shop. This is the most recent step as bp aims to nearly double earnings from its global convenience and mobility business by 2030 from around $5 billion in 2019.

“bp remains focused on introducing new, tech-driven options for our customers to provide an innovative and seamless shopping experience. By working with Mashgin, we can evolve our stores for a better customer experience.” Humberto Marroquin, vice president of mobility and convenience Americas, West Coast for bp

Jack Hogan, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Mashgin, said, “We are thrilled to work with bp and ampm, a major leader amongst convenience stores, to further improve the in-store experience for their valued customers. The collaboration also hits close to home as ampm will be our first convenience store chain to deploy near Mashgin headquarters in Palo Alto, CA.”

bp will pilot and test out Mashgin’s innovative self-checkout technology at four ampm stores in 2022 before exploring options to roll it out wider. The technology will go live at the following four stores between April and June 2022: