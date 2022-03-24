bp introduces Mashgin’s instant, touchless self-checkout technology at Bay Area ampm stores

Site traffic information and cookies

Release date:
24 March 2022
The AI-powered solution will shorten lines and give customers additional checkout options

CHICAGO – bp continues to redefine the convenience store experience with Mashgin’s artificial intelligence (AI) self-checkout system. Mashgin’s checkout system is the world’s fastest touchless self-checkout powered by AI and uses computer vision to scan items for purchase instantly.

 

The technology advances bp’s journey of implementing new types of automated checkout at its stores. bp envisions a convenience store of the future with a variety of checkout options to give customers a choice in how they shop. This is the most recent step as bp aims to nearly double earnings from its global convenience and mobility business by 2030 from around $5 billion in 2019.

 

“bp remains focused on introducing new, tech-driven options for our customers to provide an innovative and seamless shopping experience. By working with Mashgin, we can evolve our stores for a better customer experience.”

 

Humberto Marroquin, vice president of mobility and convenience Americas, West Coast for bp

 

Jack Hogan, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Mashgin, said, “We are thrilled to work with bp and ampm, a major leader amongst convenience stores, to further improve the in-store experience for their valued customers. The collaboration also hits close to home as ampm will be our first convenience store chain to deploy near Mashgin headquarters in Palo Alto, CA.”

 

bp will pilot and test out Mashgin’s innovative self-checkout technology at four ampm stores in 2022 before exploring options to roll it out wider. The technology will go live at the following four stores between April and June 2022:

About bp

bp’s ambition is to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. bp is America’s largest energy investor since 2005, investing more than $130 billion in the economy and supporting about 230,000 jobs. For more information on bp in the US, visit www.bp.com/us.

Further information

Stephen Sprayberry

stephen.sprayberry@bcw-global.com

470-858-3716

About Mashgin

Mashgin is the world's fastest self-checkout system powered by AI and computer vision. Consumers demand instant gratification. Mashgin’s Touchless Checkout System eliminates consumer frustration while increasing revenue for retailers with checkout that is four times faster than cashiers and traditional point-of-sale solutions. Customers simply place their items on Mashgin’s tray, pay electronically, and can be on their way in as little as 5 seconds — with no need to look for or scan bar codes. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Mashgin serves millions of customers worldwide and is a privately held company backed by Matrix Partners, Susa Ventures and Y Combinator. Follow Mashgin on Twitter and LinkedIn or learn more at www.mashgin.com.

 

All trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Further information

Angela Jacob Bermudo

Mercury Global Partners for Mashgin

951-375-7181

mashgin@wearemgp.com

 

Mindy M. Hull

Mercury Global Partners for Mashgin

415-889-9977

mashgin@wearemgp.com

Notes to editors

  • bp's portfolio of brands in the US services more than three million consumers daily.
  • bp’s US retail presence spans 7,300 sites in 35 states, including bp, ARCO/ampm, Amoco and Thorntons.
  • bp has different retail models across the US, ranging from company-owned retail stores, strategic partnerships, brand licensing, wholesale, business-to-business, dealer-owned, and franchise-owned.

