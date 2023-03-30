Site traffic information and cookies

bp statement in response to the US House of Representatives passage of H.R. 1

Release date:
30 March 2023

We are encouraged that Congress has advanced legislation to streamline federal permitting processes, accelerate the buildout of needed energy infrastructure and create more certainty around lease sales.

 

Permitting reform is key to unlocking the full potential of the US energy transition and improving domestic energy security. We believe it can and should be done without undermining protections for the environment and communities.

 

bp will continue working constructively with congressional lawmakers to pass bipartisan permitting reform this year.

About bp

bp’s ambition is to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. bp has a larger economic footprint in the United States than anywhere else in the world, investing more than $140 billion since 2005 and supporting about 245,000 jobs. For more information on bp in the US, visit www.bp.com/US.

