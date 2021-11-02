Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. News and insights
  3. Press releases
  4. bp statement on proposed methane rules

bp statement on proposed methane rules

Release date:
2 November 2021

 

"bp applauds the EPA for proposing new rules aimed at reducing methane emissions. This is a critical step toward helping the US reach net zero by 2050 or sooner.

 

Regulating methane will help prevent leaks throughout the industry and protect the environment. That’s why bp supports the direct federal regulation of methane emissions from new and existing sources across the value chain.

 

bp is already in action to reduce our methane emissions. We’re improving our operations and investing in the latest technologies to help reach our global methane intensity target of 0.20 percent, based on our industry-leading measurement approach. We continue collaborating with diverse stakeholders – including academia, NGOs, and industry – to develop technologies and practices aimed at reducing methane emissions. And bp is engaging directly with the EPA to share data and learnings from our methane detection and monitoring program. 

 

As global leaders convene in Glasgow for COP26, the US should be commended for prioritizing methane reductions.  

 

We look forward to continuing to engage with the Administration as it develops methane rules that support the shared net zero goals of bp and the US."


Dave Lawler, bp America chairman and president

Learn more about bp’s support for federal methane regulation.

About bp

bp’s ambition is to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. bp is America’s largest energy investor since 2005, investing more than $130 billion in the economy and supporting about 230,000 additional jobs through its business activities. For more information on bp in the US, visit www.bp.com/us.

Further Information

bp US Media Affairs

Email: uspress@bp.com

Learn more

bp in the US

Our transformation

Advocating for change in the US