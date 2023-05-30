bp statement on the Fiscal Responsibility Act and permitting reform

“bp applauds President Biden and Speaker McCarthy for agreeing on a plan to raise the debt limit. Now is the time for Congress to act and pass the Fiscal Responsibility Act, which offers an opportunity to begin streamlining federal permitting processes and creates greater financial certainty. These are the cornerstones to businesses like bp continuing to invest in America.

“Comprehensive permitting reform can help unlock the full potential of the US energy transition and improve domestic energy security. The permitting reform provisions offered in this bill are an important start, but significant work remains.

“We encourage Congress to consider additional legislation that advances the buildout of needed infrastructure and addresses other challenges to streamlining permitting reviews.

“bp is committed to working constructively with lawmakers to pass this bill on a bipartisan basis and building on this step to advance meaningful permitting reform.”