bp statement on the US EPA’s final rule for methane emissions

bp welcomes the finalization of a strong federal methane rule for new, modified and - for the first time - existing sources and congratulates the Administration on this important milestone.

A well-designed rule will help drive material methane emission reductions this decade and beyond. We are pleased to have actively collaborated with the EPA and a diverse group of stakeholders to support the development of strong, durable and well-designed methane regulation.

We look forward to reviewing the final rule and engaging with the EPA on the next phases of implementation.