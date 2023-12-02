bp statement on the US EPA’s final rule for methane emissions

bp welcomes the finalization of a strong federal methane rule for new, modified and - for the first time - existing sources and congratulates the Administration on this important milestone.
A well-designed rule will help drive material methane emission reductions this decade and beyond. We are pleased to have actively collaborated with the EPA and a diverse group of stakeholders to support the development of strong, durable and well-designed methane regulation.
We look forward to reviewing the final rule and engaging with the EPA on the next phases of implementation.
bp’s ambition is to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. We’re transforming bp from an international oil and gas company to an integrated energy company – and America is core to the strategy. bp has a larger economic footprint in the United States than anywhere else in the world, investing more than $145 billion since 2005 and supporting more than 275,000 jobs. For more information on bp in the US, visit www.bp.com/us.