bp statement supporting Congress passing a bipartisan infrastructure bill

Release date:
8 November 2021

 

"bp applauds Congress for passing a bipartisan infrastructure bill with investments in carbon capture and storage, hydrogen, electric vehicle charging and grid upgrades.

 

This legislation supports the energy transition and can help the US take a major step toward net zero emissions while creating jobs and strengthening the economy.

 

bp shares the US ambition to be net zero by 2050 or sooner, and we are actively advocating for policies that support a low-carbon future."


Dave Lawler, bp America chairman and president

 

About bp

bp’s ambition is to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. bp is America’s largest energy investor since 2005, investing more than $130 billion in the economy and supporting about 230,000 additional jobs through its business activities. For more information on bp in the US, visit www.bp.com/us.

