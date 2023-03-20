Site traffic information and cookies

bp statement supporting permitting reform

Release date:
20 March 2023

bp encourages bipartisan collaboration to advance permitting reform legislation this year that can help the US reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. This is why we support the efforts by the U.S. House of Representatives to improve infrastructure permitting processes and expand access to secure, affordable and lower carbon domestic energy resources.

 

Streamlining permitting reviews, enhancing predictability in lease sales and fast-tracking the buildout of needed infrastructure can help accelerate the energy transition while protecting the environment and communities.

About bp

bp’s ambition is to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. bp has a larger economic footprint in the United States than anywhere else in the world, investing more than $140 billion since 2005 and supporting about 245,000 jobs. For more information on bp in the US, visit www.bp.com/US.

Further Information

bp US Media Affairs

Email: uspress@bp.com

