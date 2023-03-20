bp statement supporting permitting reform

bp encourages bipartisan collaboration to advance permitting reform legislation this year that can help the US reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. This is why we support the efforts by the U.S. House of Representatives to improve infrastructure permitting processes and expand access to secure, affordable and lower carbon domestic energy resources.

Streamlining permitting reviews, enhancing predictability in lease sales and fast-tracking the buildout of needed infrastructure can help accelerate the energy transition while protecting the environment and communities.

