New BPme Rewards Visa Cardholders can save 50 cents per gallon this summer! Limited time offer, apply by August 1

This summer, from May 3 to August 1, bp is offering new BPme Rewards Visa cardholders 50 cents off per gallon on every gallon at bp and Amoco during the first 60 days.* New BPme Rewards Visa cardholders must apply by August 1 to be eligible for the introductory bonus.

The card has no annual fee² and offers unlimited rewards potential with no cap on spend categories and will also earn cash back on non-fuel purchases:





5% cash back on non-fuel purchases at bp and Amoco stores (including convenience store and car wash purchases).¹

3% cash back on grocery purchases.¹

3% cash back on dining purchases (including restaurants, take-out, and food delivery services).¹

1% cash back on all other qualifying purchases.¹



The BPme Rewards Visa is issued by First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) and can be used anywhere Visa is accepted. Cardholders have several options to redeem their rewards including cash back, account statement credit, gift cards from major retailers and travel experiences.



The BPme Rewards Visa is an enhanced credit card offer built upon the existing BPme Rewards loyalty program. With BPme Rewards Visa, you can instantly save 15 cents off per gallon, every time you fuel up at bp and Amoco stations; and you can do it all from your phone with the BPme app. The BPme app also offers features to pay for services, view receipts, and track rewards.

To learn more or apply for the BPme Rewards Visa, please visit https://www.card.fnbo.com/bp/landing/pr.html.