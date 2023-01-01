CCS in the Midwest 

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) is a proven technology that captures carbon before it's emitted into the atmosphere. The Midwest is well-positioned to attract the investment needed to deploy CCS commercially and at scale. Illinois and Indiana have the appropriate geology to safely store carbon dioxide (CO2) underground, providing an opportunity for these states to reduce their CO2 emissions, support jobs and promote economic growth.
We worked with a coalition to support passage of legislation encouraging future carbon storage projects in Indiana. This new law is a key step for CCS investments to unlock Indiana’s potential for large-scale CCS projects.
bp hosted Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Indiana legislative leaders and members of the business community for the ceremonial signing of HB1209
Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) is a suite of technologies that can be deployed to allow the secure capture and geological storage of carbon dioxide (CO2).
CO2 capture and transportation technologies have been operating safely across the globe and in the US for many years. CCS storage sites are thousands of feet underground and undergo testing to ensure safety, combined with robust monitoring techniques and governmental regulation and oversight.
In most of the US, the underground injection of CO2 is regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency’s Underground Injection Control program Class VI permitting process. (A few states have received permission from EPA to run their own Class VI permitting programs.) This permitting process can take several years to verify a storage operator has sufficiently characterized the site, set physical parameters to safely operate the site, has the correct monitoring technologies in place to track the movement of injected CO2 over time, and has the financial capability to ensure CO2 is safely and permanently stored.