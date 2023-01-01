CCS on the Texas Gulf Coast

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) is a proven technology that captures carbon before it's emitted into the atmosphere. Texas is home to geologic formations ideal for trapping CO2 where it can be securely and permanently stored thousands of feet underground, far below usable water resources.
bp and Linde are working to advance a major carbon capture and storage project that will enable low carbon hydrogen production at Linde’s existing facilities. The development will also help store CO2 captured from other industrial facilities – paving the new way for large-scale decarbonization of the Texas Gulf Coast industrial corridor.
Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) is a suite of technologies that can be deployed to allow the secure capture, use and geological storage of carbon dioxide (CO2).
CO2 capture and transportation technologies have been operating safely across the globe and in the US for many years. Storage sites are thousands of feet underground and undergo testing to ensure safety, combined with robust monitoring techniques and governmental regulation and oversight.
In most of the US, the underground injection of CO2 is regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency’s Underground Injection Control program Class VI permitting process. (A few states have received permission from EPA to run their own Class VI permitting programs.) This process can take several years to verify a storage operator has sufficiently characterized the site, set physical parameters to safely operate the site, has the correct monitoring technologies in place to track the movement of injected CO2 over time, and has the financial capability to ensure CO2 is safely and permanently stored.