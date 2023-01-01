Cap-and-invest in Washington state



Home to our Cherry Point Refinery, Washington is now the second state in the country with a comprehensive, economy-wide, market-based carbon pricing program – the Climate Commitment Act. The legislature and governor brought this progressive climate policy to the Evergreen State to lower carbon emissions.

The package of solutions will help to produce fewer emissions, making the entire economy cleaner by:



Incentivizing and rewarding innovation to reduce carbon emissions.

to reduce carbon emissions. Creating policy certainty that sends clear signals to emitters.

that sends clear signals to emitters. Setting a new standard for the country and creating the opportunity to link Washington’s market to cap-and-trade markets in California and Quebec.

for the country and creating the opportunity to link Washington’s market to cap-and-trade markets in California and Quebec. Strengthening the state’s economy by generating revenue that can reach the entire state.

by generating revenue that can reach the entire state. Making climate goals achievable. Like bp, Washington has set an ambition to be net zero by 2050 and a cap on emissions is the most effective and efficient way to get there.



We worked with Clean & Prosperous Washington to advance the Climate Commitment Act, a broad coalition of businesses and environmental, labor, social justice and equity advocates. Learn more about the coalition’s work.

bp will keep doing our part to bring Washington state closer to net zero, starting with our own operations. And we look forward to working with Washington state agencies as they look to implement the Climate Commitment Act.