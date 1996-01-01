Why choose Air bp?

As a valued part of bp’s global energy business with enormous reach around the world, our highly motivated and successful team of more than 1,000 people builds deep relationships based on safety, quality, customer service and trust.



We have a strong track record on delivery.

We are operations experts.

We dare to innovate.

We do the right thing.



Whatever we do, wherever we do it; staying true to these principles is why our customers trust us to do business with.

Whether it’s supplying fuel, designing and operating facilities, providing technical expertise or helping them to be more sustainable, our fuel specialists, operational staff and research and development scientists help customers to be safer, more efficient and more successful. Airlines and airports, operators and pilots value how we create value, support their sustainability agenda and their growing needs.

We design, build and operate fuelling facilities; provide technical consultancy and training; advance low carbon solutions; offer the Sterling card for efficient general aviation refuelling; and design innovative digital platforms to increase efficiency and reduce risk.



As one of the leaders in the aviation industry we play an active role in setting and maintaining standards and practices through our representation across industry groups covering a wide range of technical disciplines.

Our technical services are about promoting innovation, protecting business and managing risk. We have developed a wide range of technical services that give us the ability to create tailored solutions for our customers.

We go beyond simply explaining ‘what’ you need to do to be compliant and meet our industry best practice standards. We’ll also show you ‘how’ and ‘why’ it’s important to meet those standards, so you don’t have to learn those lessons from your own mistakes.

When you do business with us, you’ll have access to a range of useful tools to make it easy for you to manage your account, including myairbp for fuel release requests 24/7. In addition, our emergency fuel release team is also available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

And when you work with us, you’ll work with a company that cares – for its customers, its people and the environment.

