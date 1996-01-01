Your tailored offer

Click on the arrows below to find out more about the different elements of our technical services offer.
We offer a suite of inspections, audits and reviews across a wide range of disciplines. Identifying gaps, developing action plans and benchmarking against the industry and our own policies, standards and procedures.
The operations inspection is our main inspection. It's conducted against our Airport Depot and Into-plane check list, and has been developed over the 85 years we've been operating. A detailed and confidential report, including recommendations, is issued within a month of each inspection.
Examples of other inspections, audits and reviews we conduct, include:
Our experienced team offer expert day to day product quality and operational advice for handling, storage, transportation and into-plane of aviation fuels.
Product quality - Almost every system on the aircraft has a back-up, aviation fuel is the exception. From the point of manufacture all the way to wing tip, product quality is an essential part of safe aviation operations world-wide.
We are committed to on-spec on-time supply - To achieve this we run a comprehensive product quality assurance system along the whole supply chain and have competent product quality inspectors.
For us, each successful flight represents a job well done. The aircraft has been fuelled safely with the right grade, volume and quality of fuel. It should be right the first time, every time.
We can give you support on:
We have a wide range of policies, standards, procedures – with updates when required. We have over 600 standard documents that we operate to. Once you have become an Air bp TSA customer, your relevant documentation is made available online via our customer portal.
With a suite of training courses and material on offer, we cover key topics such as HSSE, risk assessment, product quality, and operations.
Our aviation product quality and operations specific training is targeted at both leadership and site operators to manage risk, drive personal safety and develop competency of staff. We can deliver on site training at your location as well as off-site training at our own facilities.
Developed over our 85 years’ experience in the industry, the operations training manual provides clear standards for the delivery of employee training for staff, from new recruits to established operators. The training manual comes with confirmation training record forms and 65 task breakdowns for operations and maintenance tasks.
Our Central Technical Team host a full days’ Technical Workshop, covering latest industry developments and allowing customers direct access to our subject matter experts. Tailored workshops create quality time to help customers with key topics. These workshops enable customers to see how Air bp operates its business and manages similar risks to those faced by all members of the industry.
Our design, construction and innovation have been at the front line of global aviation growth for over 85 years. We have a team of civil, chemical, electrical and mechanical engineers all supported by our CAD engineers and design office. Our global team has significant experience working on large projects such as LHR T5 hydrant down to single tank general aviation operations.
Our expertise covers terminals, pipelines, depots, hydrants, vehicles and into-plane equipment.
Air bp’s design office - Our design office provides:
The team have sophisticated vehicle path modelling software to maximise facility design efficiency and minimise vehicle traffic risks. The team produce the suite of operating drawings, including layout drawings, hazardous area drawings, emergency plans, and fuel hydrant operator drawings.
The department designed Heathrow Airport’s complete Terminal 5 fuel hydrant system (conceptually and detailed design) and has been responsible for upgrading and modifying the other LHR fuel hydrants for over 40 years. Design activities have also been carried out on many other hydrants around the world.
We’re taking giant steps to help reduce airport emissions. Within many businesses, and in many countries, there is a push towards implementing and providing environmentally friendly technology.
Whether you’re considering a complete new build airport or simply updating older equipment with environmentally friendly equipment. Your needs may be for tax credits, incentives or simply a need to reduce emissions and a want to do your bit for the planet. We have the ability to deliver carbon neutral projects, builds and operations through our best in class, carbon management programmes, designed to meet your energy and footprint reduction needs.
Many organisations use bp Carbon Focus to reduce their CO2 footprint through a ‘Reduce-Replace-Neutralise’ strategy.
Here are just a few examples of what you can do:
We offer a range of management services:
We provide training for airline customers on product quality, airport storage and into-plane operations.
Fuel depot and product quality familiarisation - We offer airline customers an on airfield course to familiarise them with the importance of product quality and the steps taken by our teams to ensure fuel remains on spec. The course also covers the basic principles of fuel supply, on airport storage and into-plane operations.
Risk management and management systems training - We provide airline customers with training on risk assessment and management systems based on our own extensive material.