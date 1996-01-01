Your tailored offer

Site Traffic Information and Cookies

As part of our offer, we appoint all customers with a Technical Services Account Holder, who will work with you to agree and deliver a “need’s based” core services package. Your account holder will act as your main point of contact linking you to our global network of expertise


We offer a suite of inspections, audits and reviews across a wide range of disciplines. Identifying gaps, developing action plans and benchmarking against the industry and our own policies, standards and procedures.

 

The operations inspection is our main inspection. It's conducted against our Airport Depot and Into-plane check list, and has been developed over the 85 years we've been operating. A detailed and confidential report, including recommendations, is issued within a month of each inspection.


Examples of other inspections, audits and reviews we conduct, include:

  • Pre-airport operations and product quality inspection.
  • Engineering integrity inspection.
  • Incident investigation.
  • HSSE management system audit.
  • Management system audit.
  • Documentation review – local design and operating standards and procedures.
  • Stock accounting and data capture system review.

Our experienced team offer expert day to day product quality and operational advice for handling, storage, transportation and into-plane of aviation fuels.

 

Product quality - Almost every system on the aircraft has a back-up, aviation fuel is the exception. From the point of manufacture all the way to wing tip, product quality is an essential part of safe aviation operations world-wide.


We are committed to on-spec on-time supply - To achieve this we run a comprehensive product quality assurance system along the whole supply chain and have competent product quality inspectors.

 

For us, each successful flight represents a job well done. The aircraft has been fuelled safely with the right grade, volume and quality of fuel. It should be right the first time, every time.

 

To provide comfort and a helping hand, our experienced team offer expert day to day product quality and operational advice for handling, storage, transportation and into-plane of aviation fuels.

 

We can give you support on:

  • Provision, maintenance and operation of facilities and equipment to receive, store, transport and deliver aviation fuels.
  • Provision and operation of equipment to test aviation fuels for quality.
  • Guidance on fuels quality throughout the supply chain, including sampling, testing, documentation and equipment e.g. tanks, sampling systems, pipework, filtration, mobile and fixed plant.Implementing an equipment approval process, ensuring equipment is compatible with aviation fuels.Incident and emergency support, to help manage a crisis or accident in real time.
  • Implementing an equipment approval process, ensuring equipment is compatible with aviation fuels.
  • Incident and emergency support, to help manage a crisis or accident in real time.

We have a wide range of policies, standards, procedures – with updates when required. We have over 600 standard documents that we operate to. Once you have become an Air bp TSA customer, your relevant documentation is made available online via our customer portal.

 

Core documentation:

  • Air bp regulations – fuelling and quality control.
  • Air bp training manual – including 65 task breakdowns.
  • Air bp emergency procedures.
  • Air bp aircraft fuelling data sheets.
  • Air bp operational bulletins and safety flashes.
  • All held online on our Customer Portal.


Additional documentation:

  • HSSE audit checklist.
  • Rail operation risk assessment guide.
  • Critical barrier checks.
  • Themed safety observation conversation.
  • Road contractor HSSE audit guide.
  • Engineering and construction specifications.
  • Site risk register guide.
  • On airport driving competence guide.
  • Management of change.
  • Safety and operations rules for management.
  • Managing driving safety.
  • Control of work.
  • Introduction to aviation fuels handling.

With a suite of training courses and material on offer, we cover key topics such as HSSE, risk assessment, product quality, and operations.

 

Our aviation product quality and operations specific training is targeted at both leadership and site operators to manage risk, drive personal safety and develop competency of staff. We can deliver on site training at your location as well as off-site training at our own facilities.


Air BP operations training manual

 

Developed over our 85 years’ experience in the industry, the operations training manual provides clear standards for the delivery of employee training for staff, from new recruits to established operators. The training manual comes with confirmation training record forms and 65 task breakdowns for operations and maintenance tasks.


Technical workshop

 

Our Central Technical Team host a full days’ Technical Workshop, covering latest industry developments and allowing customers direct access to our subject matter experts. Tailored workshops create quality time to help customers with key topics. These workshops enable customers to see how Air bp operates its business and manages similar risks to those faced by all members of the industry.

 

We offer the following types of training:

 

  • Improving human reliability programme and safety culture assessment.
  • Learning from the past for a safer future.
  • Ramp safety.
  • Misfuel prevention.
  • Airport safety leadership.
  • Incident investigation training.
  • Foundation HSSE training on noise, fatigue, hazardous substances, slips trips and falls, and manual handling.
  • Risk assessment and management.
  • Inventory management.
  • Secondment of staff.
  • Operational site visits for customer employees to Air bp operations or JV sites.
  • Training for functions such as engineering and operations.

Our design, construction and innovation have been at the front line of global aviation growth for over 85 years. We have a team of civil, chemical, electrical and mechanical engineers all supported by our CAD engineers and design office. Our global team has significant experience working on large projects such as LHR T5 hydrant down to single tank general aviation operations.


Our expertise covers terminals, pipelines, depots, hydrants, vehicles and into-plane equipment.


Air bp’s design office - Our design office provides:

  • Aviation fuel storage and distribution facility.
  • Conceptual and Front End Engineering Designs (FEED) for projects.

 

The team have sophisticated vehicle path modelling software to maximise facility design efficiency and minimise vehicle traffic risks. The team produce the suite of operating drawings, including layout drawings, hazardous area drawings, emergency plans, and fuel hydrant operator drawings.


The department designed Heathrow Airport’s complete Terminal 5 fuel hydrant system (conceptually and detailed design) and has been responsible for upgrading and modifying the other LHR fuel hydrants for over 40 years. Design activities have also been carried out on many other hydrants around the world.

We’re taking giant steps to help reduce airport emissions. Within many businesses, and in many countries, there is a push towards implementing and providing environmentally friendly technology.


Whether you’re considering a complete new build airport or simply updating older equipment with environmentally friendly equipment. Your needs may be for tax credits, incentives or simply a need to reduce emissions and a want to do your bit for the planet. We have the ability to deliver carbon neutral projects, builds and operations through our best in class, carbon management programmes, designed to meet your energy and footprint reduction needs.


Many organisations use bp Carbon Focus to reduce their CO2 footprint through a ‘Reduce-Replace-Neutralise’ strategy. 


Here are just a few examples of what you can do:

  • Stop-start technology - Switches engine off when vehicle is idle – 10% reduction in costs and C02.
  • Variable speed drivers - heating efficiency on energy intensive hydrant pumps reduces costs and CO2 production by a third.
  • Electric powered vehicles - 75% reduction on running costs and 65% less C02.

We offer a range of management services:

  • Management and operation of a facility by Air bp.
  • Management and operation of a JV by Air bp.
  • Special representation on boards and sub-committees.
  • JV general manager performance management process.

We provide training for airline customers on product quality, airport storage and into-plane operations.


Fuel depot and product quality familiarisation - We offer airline customers an on airfield course to familiarise them with the importance of product quality and the steps taken by our teams to ensure fuel remains on spec. The course also covers the basic principles of fuel supply, on airport storage and into-plane operations.


Risk management and management systems training - We provide airline customers with training on risk assessment and management systems based on our own extensive material.

If your site meets the minimum standard of ‘Satisfactory’ on the Air bp operations inspection, you can take out aviation liability insurance under a third party pooled insurance program offered by Marsh. Depending on certain criteria the premium is often considerably lower than the market rate.