Exciting update on managing your Air bp account

We’re delighted to share the latest enhancement to myairbp is now ready and you can manage your Air bp account all on one platform. We will be phasing out myinvoice soon, so going forward please use myairbp to manage your accounts, invoices and disputes.



When you log in to myairbp, in addition to pricing, ordering and card management tools, you can now do everything you currently do in myinvoice, Air bp’s old electronic invoicing system.

Within the accounts and invoices section of myairbp you can now:

Choose how to see new invoices

Easily access invoice and account information

See what is due and when

Raise a query

Export information

View details of uninvoiced deliveries

Have more than one user

Access your invoices on any device

Store your invoices for audit purposes

Need more detail on how to use myairbp accounts and invoices tool? Watch our short videos of the key features.



Get started now and log in to myairbp to manage your preferences, specifically the frequency of which you receive invoice notifications. Please set this up as soon as possible to avoid disruptions.



myairbp is continually being enhanced to improve your experience, so do let us know if you have any feedback by using the support page within myairbp.

Watch this short video to find out more about myairbp.