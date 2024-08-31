Site Traffic Information and Cookies

Act now - myinvoice closing

Release date:
July 2024
On 31 August 2024 myinvoice, Air bp's electronic invoicing system, will close. As a myinvoice customer, you should have received an email asking you to register for myairbp, Air bp's customer account management platform. 

 

myairbp is the new location for account management, pricing and ordering allowing you to view the latest fuel prices and order fuel releases 24/7. If you are a Sterling card customer, you can also use myairbp to view, cancel, renew and order a new card.

 

myinvoice has now been migrated to myairbp, so you can now fully manage your Air bp account from one single platform.

 

From now on, please use myairbp to manage your invoices. With just a few clicks you can:

  • choose how to see new invoices
  • easily access invoice and account information
  • see what is due and when
  • raise a query
  • export information
  • view details of uninvoiced deliveries
  • have more than one user
  • access your invoices on any device
  • store your invoices for audit purposes.

We are confident you will find using myairbp an easy way to manage your account. See how it works.

 

Can't find your registration email? Get help.

 

Watch this short video for help logging on to myairbp.

