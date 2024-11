We’d like to remind our Sterling card customers, for your safety, you are contractually obliged to only use the Sterling card associated to the relevant aircraft for refuelling.

If you need additional cards for other aircraft you can request them quickly via myairbp.

Watch this short video to see how to do this.

If you are not registered for myairbp you can do so here.

As a reminder, we will be renewing cards in 2025 for jet and avgas and will be using card manager, within myairbp, to simplify this process for you. Please ensure you are familiar with this.