Our portfolio

|Advanced BioCatalytics
|The product acts synergistically with surfactants to lower interfacial tension and the micelle concentration leading to increased performance and reduced costs
|TX, US
|Daisi
|A leading artificial intelligence (AI) and cognitive computing company
|CA, US
|BiSN
|A versatile plugging solution based on deploying a liquefied metal alloy downhole to plug leaks and control water or gas production
|England, UK
|Blue Ocean Seismic Services
|Long endurance autonomous underwater vehicles for seismic acquisition while reducing carbon emissions, HSSE risks, survey duration and cost
|England, UK
|Flylogix
|A pioneering unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) business that uses drones to aid methane detection
|England, UK
|Saltworks Technologies
|Develops, manufactures and operates solutions for desalination, brine management and chemical recovery applications
|British Columbia, Canada
|Satelytics
|A cloud-based geospatial analytics software suite
|OH, US
|Silicon Microgravity
|Innovative gravity and rate gyro sensor primarily for water-flood and flood-front monitoring and control
|England, UK
|BluSmart
|Integrated electric ride-hailing and EV charging company, which is aiming to transform ride-hailing in India
|India
|Bridge to Renewables Energy (BTR)
|A cleantech company enabling electric vehicles to interact with electricity markets.
|CA, US
|FreeWire
|Developer and manufacturer of mobile energy storage systems designed to transform energy delivery and displace fossil fuel generation
|CA, US
|IoTecha
|Uses the IoT technology to optimize the charging process by automating payments and delivering cost and potential energy savings to customers
|NY, US
|Lightning Systems
|Energy recovery schemes for commercial vehicles using hydraulics
|CO, US
|Parts Tech
|An online parts and supply platform for the automotive aftermarket industry
|MA, US
|PowerShare
|A leading integrated hardware and software solutions provider for electric vehicle (EV) charging in China
|China
|RepairPal
|Consumer facing portal for auto repair
|CA, US
|ryd
|A leading in-car payments provider, offering a convenient single digital solution for drivers for services such as fuel purchases, electric vehicle (EV) charging and car washing
|Germany
|R&B
|AI technology in energy management systems designed to predict, control and improve a building’s energy use
|China
|StoreDot
|Uses proprietary compounds, combined with nano-materials, to develop ultra-fast charging battery applications including mobile devices and electric vehicles
|Israel
|Zippity
|Provides on-site car care at a time the most convenient place for them - their work place
|MA, US
|Zubie
|Connected car predictive maintenance telematics for consumers and small businesses
|MN, US
|C – Capture
|Proprietary technology uses new proprietary solvents to remove carbon dioxide
|England, UK
|Calysta
|Proprietary gas fermentation technology produces FeedKind® protein, a sustainable feedstock that can be used for fish, livestock and pet nutritional products
|CA, US
|Carbonfree
|Converts carbon dioxide emissions to solids for long-term storage
|TX, US
|Eavor
|Developer of closed loop technology for the production of geothermal energy
|Calgary, Canada
|Fulcrum
|Produces bio diesel from solid municipal waste for use in jet engines
|CA, US
|Solidia Technologies
|Developing next generation building materials that consume, not generate, CO2 in the production process
|NJ, US
|Bridge to Renewables Energy (BTR)
|A cleantech company enabling electric vehicles to interact with electricity markets.
|CA, US
|Grid Edge
|A developer of artificial intelligence (AI) technology that enables customers to predict, control and optimise their building’s energy profile
|England, UK
|Voltaware Services Limited
|Developing electricity sensor and comprehensive AI-based electricity data intelligence platform specialising in energy disaggregation, predictive maintenance of equipment and energy-saving advice
|England, UK
|Xpansiv
|Platform for seamless digitization of commodities from existing operational data to create “Digital Feedstock”, digital representations of produced units in real-time
|CA, US
|Oxbotica
|Developer of a full autonomous software stack for industrial and on highway applications
|England, UK
|BluSmart
|Integrated electric ride-hailing and EV charging company, which is aiming to transform ride-hailing in India
|India
|PowerShare
|A leading integrated hardware and software solutions provider for electric vehicle (EV) charging in China
|China
|R&B
|AI technology in energy management systems designed to predict, control and improve a building’s energy use
|China