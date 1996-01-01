Erin Hallock

Erin is a managing partner at bp ventures, responsible for the origination, appraisal, completion and management of a portfolio of investments across the innovation & engineering sector. She has been advising businesses for over eighteen years, initially as a management consultant, but more recently as an investor where she’s led over fifteen investments in UK-based early-stage and mid-market companies.



Erin enjoys meeting with exciting, innovative businesses and their founders who strive to transform the energy sector. Principally, she believes it’s the entrepreneurs who give her permission to do the job.

While Erin has a thick American accent and an unwavering affection for under-performing American sports teams, she’s spent more than half her life living in Africa, Asia and Europe. On weekends you can usually find Erin at a local park with her two young girls or cooking often rejected (as she puts it) meals!

