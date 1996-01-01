Site Traffic Information and Cookies

Robert Molina

Associate

Robert is based in Houston and will be supporting the commercial team on investment activities. Robert joins the team from business school and a brief investment banking internship after taking a leave of absence from bp. Robert previously held a variety of operational and engineering roles across P&O and he started his career at bp in 2011 as a topsides engineer. 


Robert holds an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management, a MSc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Southern California, and a BSc. In Mechanical Engineering from Lamar University. Robert is also a certified Professional Engineer in the state of Texas and a Project Management Professional. Robert lives with his wife, two boys and dog. He enjoys traveling throughout the Caribbean, tobogganing in Canada, and weightlifting. 

