Robert Molina

Robert is based in Houston and will be supporting the commercial team on investment activities. Robert joins the team from business school and a brief investment banking internship after taking a leave of absence from bp. Robert previously held a variety of operational and engineering roles across P&O and he started his career at bp in 2011 as a topsides engineer.



Robert holds an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management, a MSc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Southern California, and a BSc. In Mechanical Engineering from Lamar University. Robert is also a certified Professional Engineer in the state of Texas and a Project Management Professional. Robert lives with his wife, two boys and dog. He enjoys traveling throughout the Caribbean, tobogganing in Canada, and weightlifting.

