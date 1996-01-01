Site Traffic Information and Cookies

Sophia Nadur

Managing partner

Sophia is a managing partner at bp ventures, leading the sourcing of venturing deals in the Asia-Pacific and Middle Eastern markets. She explores new opportunities that support bp’s scaling of advanced mobility, clean energy, and other tech-led business models that accelerate the transition to net zero. Sophia joined bp ventures from bp’s advanced mobility team, having designed the company’s e-mobility strategy, helping the business to become a leading provider of integrated mobility solutions for a future world.

 

Sophia holds a MBA from Warwick Business School, a BSc in Physiology from McGill University, and a LLB(Hons) from University College London. Before joining bp, she worked as an innovator and business builder in the global consumer goods and services industry, ran her own award-winning business and qualified as a lawyer. Sophia was recognised as a Global Corporate Venturing Emerging Leader in 2022.

Sophia's portfolio companies

BluSmart
R&B
PowerShare

