Learning to build a business: Ali’s story

Ali Roshdy is a big advocate for adult education, having joined bp and returned to university to study environmental engineering. A proud member of the alumni network, Ali has now harnessed the learnings from his time at bp to build his own consultancy.



Ali fondly remembers the bp interview process in the winter of 2011 and his first interview invitation.



“I still remember when I saw that email from HR with the little green flower - I felt like I was flying.”



Ali joined bp with around five years compliance experience working for companies as large as Pepsi Co. His first project was no small matter.

“I had unique experience of regulations and Egypt’s legal requirements, which allowed me to build the company’s first in-country compliance management system, which I’m proud to say is still in use today.”

Impressively at the same time Ali studied for his bp sponsored master’s degree in Environmental Engineering at Cairo’s American University.

“Continuing to learn and upskill is so important. I owe the company a lot – I would never have been able to complete my master’s degree without bp.”

From heading back to university to conducting his own research, learning has always been first and foremost for Ali.

“When I first joined bp, I remember wanting to prove that I was the right choice for the role, so I did a deep dive into regulation to ensure that if anyone had a compliance query, the answer was just a phone-call away.”

He currently works to ensure Amazon maintains best environmental management practice in Egypt, while at the same time, is building his own consultancy; he’s as busy as ever.

Ali believes that progressing a long way at bp gave him the confidence to follow his dream – creating his own business.

“I thought ok, if I can do this, why can’t I learn how to run a business too?”

It’s no easy task, he explains, but one Ali is embracing with open arms.

I know that compliance decisions can change the direction of a company, for good or bad, so you’ve got to be responsible and have courage in your decisions.

Ali remains in touch with a number of his former bp colleagues and is an active member of the alumni community.