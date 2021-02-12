Site traffic information and cookies

#1YearOn – hear from our employees on how bp is reimagining energy

Published:
12 February 2021
In the 12 months since launching the bp ambition to reimagine energy for people and planet, the company has made some key steps in the journey to #bpNetZero

In this video, 6 employees from across the world who attended the launch of the ambition in 2020, share their thoughts on our achievements so far and why they are excited to reimagine energy

Follow #1YearOn on social media to hear from other employees across bp
