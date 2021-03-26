Making net zero possible through digital innovation: Ching Wan’s story

As a working mum with three children, Ching Wan describes herself as a juggler. Her decade-long career at bp has seen her manage work, home life and personal development. Last year she became VP for digital systems of work.

bp is ahead of its competitors when it comes to digital capabilities: we’re always quick to adopt new technologies and platforms.

Ching Wan says, “And digital systems of work is a fundamental part of that, as it underpins all of the systems and technologies supporting digital operations across bp.”

For example, Ching Wan’s team is currently focused on implementing an enterprise license optimisation solution that will allow bp to make better use of external software products. Her team is also collaborating with Digital Security to embed new security operations, governance and controls solutions in bp. “It’s an exciting challenge. We’re constantly thinking about how we can improve our process efficiency and protect bp’s assets,” she says.

The digital nuts and bolts making net zero possible

At bp, digital systems of work covers three main areas: service enablement, service automation, and data management. Ching Wan’s teams are responsible for ensuring safe and reliable operations through proactive incident and problem management, change management, and crisis and continuity management. Her team is also the main driving force behind digital process automation and ensuring the data quality of bp’s service models meets the highest standards. And in such a varied role, there’s never a dull moment.

My biggest motivator is the people I work with.

I always feel like I’m the least clever person in the room, which is great because it means I’m constantly learning.

The innovation that sits at the heart of digital systems of work is also a crucial part of bp’s transformation into a net zero company – ensuring the smooth running of operations and the integrity of IT solutions, and making sure that they’re safe for the company and for the environment. As breakthrough digital products that support the energy transition are developed, the team is responsible for enabling their fast-paced and efficient delivery to the market. Ching Wan proudly adds:

We are the nuts and bolts making net zero possible.

Driving solutions and challenging norms in Pune

With the addition of bp’s new Digital Hub in Pune, Ching Wan’s team is truly global, spread across Malaysia, the UK, the US and now India. In Pune, bp is partnering with businesses, customers and other key stakeholders to provide the digital power and expertise needed to meet changing energy needs. The Pune team will be an integral part of digital systems of work – supporting with service enablement and automation, and data analytics. “They’ll be driving forwards new solutions and ideas to ensure that bp continues to deliver products efficiently while maintaining the highest operational integrity,” Ching Wan explains.