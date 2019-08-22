Raising profiles - celebrating excellence in engineering

Amrita Lulla works for BP in Sunbury-on-Thames as a process and safety engineer. She has mentored young people on work experience programmes in Surbiton and Hounslow, run by the Engineering Development Trust in partnership with BP. It's in addition to her day job that Amrita trains young people on work experience programmes in Surbiton, Surrey and Hounslow, and West London as a mentor, engaging with school students on real-life engineering projects, involves explaining the business context the challenges that professionals have to face every day. Amrita's role in as a mentor demonstrates her passion for getting more young girls involved in engineering, but she’s aware of the challenges. “Traditional images are also hard to shift,” she says, “There isn’t enough positive coverage of engineering and engineering role models in the media. Most science and engineering TV shows or media articles feature men, which reinforces the idea of engineering being a man’s world.” She does have a solution: “There has recent surge in women studying forensic science. This has been linked to strong role models on TV shows, so perhaps we need a female engineering detective show!” But in all seriousness, Amrita adds: “I also think that girls don’t appreciate that engineers are some of the highest paid graduates and the employment rates for people with engineering degrees are very high. The numerical and problem solving skills you acquire in an engineering degree are very much in demand in several different industries and an engineering degree opens doors.”

Susan Dio, chief executive of BP shipping has been included in an inaugural list of 50 Top Women in Engineering The list, which was published today in a supplement in the Telegraph, was released to commemorate National Women in Engineering Day. Susan was appointed chief executive officer of BP shipping in May 2015. During her 32-year career with BP, she has held a wide variety of operational- and commercial-leadership roles. Previous roles include the business unit leader at Bulwer Island refinery in Australia, followed by a role in group audit as head of audit for the Downstream. Susan is a chemical engineering graduate from the University of Mississippi, a registered professional engineer and a former certified welding instructor. In March 2015, Susan was honoured by the Manufacturing Institute as a recipient in their third annual Women in Manufacturing STEP (Science, Technology, Engineering and Production) Awards. The program recognises women in the manufacturing sector who demonstrate leadership and excellence in their careers. The STEP Awards are part of the Manufacturing Institute’s broader STEP Ahead Initiative, which was established in 2012 to promote the role of women in the industry through recognition, research and leadership.

Before joining BP, Holly Thornton was a decision support liaison for London's 2012 Olympic Games.



For the past three years, she's worked as a graduate mechanical engineer at BP's research and technology centre in Saltend, Hull, UK. Here, she answers some questions on her career.

Why did you decide to pursue a career in engineering? During my later years of school I discovered I enjoyed physics and maths. I started to think about pursing a degree course in one of those fields; looking to continue to learn about what I enjoyed rather than following a career path. Did a person or experience influence your decision? An influential teacher suggested mechanical engineering to me as I found the idea of a three-year degree and career in physics or maths alone very boring!! I went to a couple of mechanical engineering taster days at different Universities and decided it was probably the right thing for me. Fortunately it was! What has been the highlight of your career so far? During the BP challenge graduate scheme I spent a year working for the petrochemicals reliability team, I had a great team and line manager who I learnt a lot from. This role gave me the opportunity to develop my technical skills and networks in various locations, the sunniest being Cooper River in South Carolina – I still use the contacts I have made from that year in the plant engineering work I do now. What advice would you give to young women who are considering a career in engineering? Find ways to try different types of engineering through STEM activities in your local area or your careers office, use this to make connections with Engineers use them to explore the different opportunities there are in engineering. What is exciting about working at the Hull location? I work in an office just a few hundred meters from the petrochemicals manufacturing sites, which means I can see the plant I work on from my office window. It’s rewarding to see the output of the work you do being used by the operators and technicians in the field and to be able to get their input into engineering solutions which ultimately makes their job more efficient and improves our manufacturing processes. What type of work do you perform at your location? I am a plant mechanical engineer dealing with short, medium and long term plant issues; from risk assessing a leak on plant and defining a repair to working with my team to define the requirements for new installations or defining equipment repair scopes during plant maintenance outages. The work is varied and there’s always an exciting challenge around the corner.