The next step in my career: an eye-opening opportunity to see how bp trading & shipping (T&S) works across the energy value chain

Growing up, Susannah was not entirely sure what career she wanted to pursue. She first learned about trading, scheduling and origination during an internship in the energy sector. Then, after meeting bp at a career fair, Susannah joined the company as a natural gas scheduler in the Houston office. 14 years later and she hasn’t looked back.

She recently took on a new role as business advisor to Orlando Alvarez, SVP, gas and power trading Americas. So far this change of direction has been an eye-opening experience and an opportunity to witness first-hand the complexities of how bp trading & shipping (T&S) works, across the entire energy value chain.

Susannah’s role is as Orlando’s right-hand person.

I help him manage his most important priorities. Our focus is on energy sources that extend beyond natural gas and include power trading and origination, natural gas liquids and broader renewable energy strategies.

Identifying new trading opportunities

Susannah’s work is focused on integrating bp’s gas and power business activity to prioritise the delivery of low carbon energy solutions for bp customers. As she explains, it’s all part of bp’s transition to becoming an integrated energy company, which she sees as an unmissable business opportunity.



There is the chance to be part of our change. Low carbon solutions such as carbon offsets, biogas, solar, wind and more are being incorporated into our business. We are trying to look at energy differently and I think that is both important, relevant and an exciting trading opportunity.

And Susannah’s new role has shown her the extent to which power is an integral part of bp’s ambition to reach net zero by 2050, or sooner. Whether it’s solar or offshore wind projects, she and her teams are constantly looking into what they need to be doing in T&S to integrate these products into bp’s supply offering.

As projects develop, Susannah’s teams are then tasked with marketing low carbon offerings, while making sure that the transactions are meaningful for bp.

Challenging how things are done

What hasn’t changed in her new role is Susannah’s appetite for taking part in initiatives designed to support others. With early development programs, leadership programs and various mentor programs, bp has a high standard for people development and Susannah thrives when fostering people’s growth. “I have received the benefit of bp’s development and as I have hired people, it is really rewarding to see many grow within the business, in the same way that I did”, she says.

Now, as business advisor, a large part of Susannah’s role remains focused on development.

Diversity, equity and inclusion is a big priority for us and making sure we are incorporating our framework for action and the latest guidance and practices from our newly formed DE&I council here within gas & power trading Americas.

Ultimately, Susannah feels proud to be working at a company that is constantly challenging the way we work.