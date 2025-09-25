Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Energy economics
  3. Webcast archive
  4. Energy Outlook 2025 – webcast

Energy Outlook 2025 – webcast

Register for the webcast

The global energy system continues to be buffeted by a range of powerful forces, including rapid technological advances, geopolitical change and an increasing focus on energy security. The 2025 Energy Outlook considers how these and other developments are influencing global energy demand and supply flows, and the prospects for the energy transition out to 2050.

 

Please join the launch webcast with Spencer Dale, bp’s chief economist, who will discuss the Outlook’s findings and what they could mean for the future of energy.

 

Date: Thursday 25 September 2025

Time: 1-2.30pm BST / 8-9.30am EST

Add to calendar ics / 41.2 KB

Also on bp.com

Sustainability Report 2024 – cover montage

Sustainability Report 2024

Engineer in hard hat standing in front of the Argos platform, which is under construction

Our reset strategy at work

Annual Report 2024 – photo montage

Annual Report 2024