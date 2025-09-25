Energy Outlook 2025 – webcast

Register for the webcast

The global energy system continues to be buffeted by a range of powerful forces, including rapid technological advances, geopolitical change and an increasing focus on energy security. The 2025 Energy Outlook considers how these and other developments are influencing global energy demand and supply flows, and the prospects for the energy transition out to 2050.

Please join the launch webcast with Spencer Dale, bp’s chief economist, who will discuss the Outlook’s findings and what they could mean for the future of energy.

Date: Thursday 25 September 2025

Time: 1-2.30pm BST / 8-9.30am EST

