Documents related to debt issuance

Documents available in relation to prospectus dated 5 August 2022 relating to US$40,000,000,000 Debt Issuance Programme of BP Capital Markets p.l.c. and BP Capital Markets B.V.

 

For a period of 12 months following the date of this prospectus, the following documents will be available for inspection at this site:

Supplementary Prospectus Dated 15 February 2023 pdf / 141.6 KB
Prospectus pdf / 856.7 KB
Trust Deed pdf / 1.5 MB
The constitutive documents of BP Capital Markets B.V. pdf / 28.1 MB
The constitutive documents of BP Capital Markets p.l.c. pdf / 579.1 KB
The constitutive documents of BP p.l.c. pdf / 667.8 KB
Documents available in relation to prospectus dated 6 August 2021 relating to US$40,000,000,000 Debt Issuance Programme of BP Capital Markets p.l.c. and BP Capital Markets B.V.
 
For a period of 12 months following the date of this prospectus, the following documents will be available for inspection at this site:
Supplementary Prospectus dated 22 March 2022 pdf / 96 KB
Trust Deed pdf / 1.5 MB
Prospectus pdf / 1.2 MB
The constitutive documents of BP Capital Markets B.V.‎ pdf / 28.1 MB
The constitutive documents of BP Capital Markets p.l.c.‎ pdf / 579.1 KB
The constitutive documents of BP p.l.c.‎ pdf / 667.8 KB
Final Terms: 2041 Notes pdf / 423 KB

