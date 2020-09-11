Site traffic information and cookies

What a difference a decade makes

11 September 2020
Our new strategy kickstarts a decade of delivery towards our #bpNetZero ambition. With three focus areas of activity and ambitious emissions reductions plans, we aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030. Here’s how...

Low carbon and electricity

Convenience and mobility

“We believe our new strategy provides a comprehensive and coherent approach to turn our net zero ambition into action. This coming decade is critical for the world in the fight against climate change, and to drive the necessary change in global energy systems will require action from everyone.”
Bernard Looney

Bernard Looney, chief executive officer

Resilient and focused hydrocarbons

Emissions reductions

Our strategy – turning ambition into action

Building on our purpose, together with our beliefs about the future of energy systems and changing customer demands, our strategy is built around three focus areas of activity and three distinctive sources of differentiation to amplify value.

Our ambition and aims