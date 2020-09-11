What a difference a decade makes

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.
Our new strategy kickstarts a decade of delivery towards our#bpNetZero ambition. With three focus areas of activity and ambitious emissions reductions plans, we aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030. Here’s how...
Low carbon and electricity
Convenience and mobility
“We believe our new strategy provides a comprehensive and coherent approach to turn our net zero ambition into action. This coming decade is critical for the world in the fight against climate change, and to drive the necessary change in global energy systems will require action from everyone.”
Bernard Looney, chief executive officer
Resilient and focused hydrocarbons
Emissions reductions
Our strategy – turning ambition into action
Building on our purpose, together with our beliefs about the future of energy systems and changing customer demands, our strategy is built around three focus areas of activity and three distinctive sources of differentiation to amplify value.