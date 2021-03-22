Progress against our goals

As bp publishes its Annual Report, our CEO Bernard highlights some of the key figures showing our progress so far to #bpNetZero



Today marks the release of our annual report – and while we’re required to publish it for shareholders, it’s relevant to wider audiences who want to learn more about our net zero ambition and new business strategy.



The report – all 352 pages of it 😊 – helps our stakeholders to measure our progress, both financially and on issues like climate. We report quarterly on financial performance, but this year’s report offers the first real insight into how we are doing on our net zero aims.



You’ll need to dig into the report itself for all the details and definitions – but at a high level, we have seen a drop in absolute emissions.



We must acknowledge a big part of this is down to the impact of the pandemic and sale of some of our businesses. 2020 was a unique year for emissions – and we expect fluctuations in future. With that said, I am encouraged by our progress in 2020.