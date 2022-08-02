Bernard sends note to employees on 2Q 2022 results

Bernard has sent a message to everyone at bp with the announcement of the 2Q 2022 results



Hello everyone,

We’ve just announced our results for the second quarter of 2022. The short version is that we continue to do what we said we would do – to perform while transforming. We delivered $10.9 billion of cash flow, an underlying profit of $8.5 billion, and more great progress on our strategy.



This means, in line with our financial frame, we can grow distributions to our owners – which includes you, if you have bp shares. The dividend is increasing by 10% and we’ll do more share buybacks – $3.5 billion between now and our 3Q results.



You can read the full details of our results on bp.com



Of course, no one predicted 2022 would be anything like this. Russia’s military action in Ukraine is continuing to devastate people’s lives and disrupt energy supplies. Living costs are spiralling upwards – with the price of energy a big contributor.



Yet throughout the year, you have maintained 100% focus on what the world needs us to do. That is, to help solve the trilemma of secure, affordable, lower carbon energy. And you are doing that by delivering the oil and gas the world needs today – while, at the same time, working on accelerating the energy transition. Which is what will help to build that more secure, lower carbon and, ultimately, more affordable energy system.



So, my main message to you today is a simple one. It’s a massive thank you.



Thank you for caring

Thank you to everyone for working to improve safety. Nothing is more important, and we have much more to do. This year, two people have lost their lives while working for bp, both in Germany. In Türkiye, a pedestrian was fatally injured by a vehicle driven by one of our employees.



Nothing will bring these people back to their families. What we must do now is learn from each of these tragedies, so that nothing like it ever happens again. I am grateful to everyone helping us to do that.

