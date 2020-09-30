Another milestone to reinventing bp

Bernard shares with staff the next stages of bp’s path to reinvent the company and deliver on our purpose, aims and ambition



Hello everyone,

Today, we've reached another big milestone along the road to reinventing bp as we appoint people into the next layer of the company. I'm excited to welcome these tier 3 leaders into their new positions and look forward to working with them to deliver on our purpose, ambition, aims – as well as our new strategy.



I have every confidence in the leaders we're announcing today. Not only do they have the necessary experience and expertise, but – importantly – also the right leadership qualities.



I encourage you all to take a look at onebp (bp’s intranet site) and see how this is all taking shape.



Of course, most of our roles exist in tiers 4 and beyond – and we're nearly there on signing off the design. The selection process starts tomorrow and runs through to November.

A short video tries to answer some of the questions you have been asking. But I am sure you will have more and, as always, please don't hesitate to speak with your team leader or someone from people & culture.

Providing clarity

As exciting as all this change is and all the opportunities that come with it, I also realize that there is a great deal of anxiety around bp. Not just to do with the reinvent process, but also COVID-19, workloads, the share price and other uncertainties.

I recognize there is only so much I can say to make those concerns go away. But I can assure you that we are working through this as quickly – and as thoughtfully – as we can, with the goal of providing clarity soon and standing up the new organization on 1 January.

We have our purpose, our ambition, our strategy, and a compelling shareholder proposition. I am confident that together we can deliver – and that is what we now focus on.



Thank you for your commitment to our company – and I look forward to providing further updates on our progress.



With much thanks



Bernard

