Letting nature take the lead to get the world back on track

FFI – who we are

Established in 1903, FFI is one of the world’s oldest international wildlife conservation organizations. Like bp, we’ve seen a lot of change in the past century, but our focus has always been on shaping and influencing conservation practices and protecting our planet’s biodiversity. It is our firm belief that that biodiversity underpins the healthy ecosystems we need to support all life.



How we’re working with bp

We’ve actually been working with bp on and off for more than two decades, but this agreement takes our relationship even further. We’ll be helping the company to achieve its net positive impact (NPI) aim as outlined in its new biodiversity position.



NPI is important because it means bp wants to do more than just mitigate its environmental impact and, instead, enhance biodiversity in the areas where it operates new projects.



So, we’re going to help in two ways. In the first instance, we’ll share the technical expertise we’ve developed over the past decade to help bp build and pilot a new NPI methodology within its projects.



But we can’t deliver NPI without using mechanisms called nature-based solutions, so the other strand of our work will be to identify ways in which to collaborate on those too. FFI has a lot of experience designing and implementing projects out in the field to conserve biodiversity, capture carbon whilst working with people and local communities to generate sustainable livelihoods.



Nature-based solutions explained

The International Union for Conservation of Nature defines nature-based solutions as: “actions to protect, sustainably manage, and restore natural or modified ecosystems, that address societal challenges effectively and adaptively, simultaneously providing human wellbeing and biodiversity benefits.”



In truth, this is an umbrella term that can cover everything from reforestation, to habitat restoration, to sustainable urban planning. “Natural climate solutions” are a subset of Nature Based Solutions that can help to reduce carbon dioxide emissions

