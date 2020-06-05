bp introduces new position on biodiversity

We've published our position paper today setting out new aims to achieve a net positive impact on biodiversity in our new projects and to enhance biodiversity around our existing major operating sites.
Our chief executive officer, Bernard Looney, says: “Today opens a new chapter in our approach to biodiversity. Because, along with climate change, loss of biodiversity is one of the greatest threats the world faces.”
And, we are explicitly defining ‘no-go’ areas for bp operating new oil and gas exploration and production, including inside the official boundaries of:
bp’s new position was developed with the help of international nature and conservation organizations and experts, including Conservation International, Fauna & Flora International, UNESCO and IUCN.
Putting these new policies into action will require help, says Bernard. “We are looking to establish partnerships with global and local conservation organizations to support us as we move forward.”
We intend to work transparently, disclosing progress in key areas and welcoming support and challenge from investors, academia and conservation organizations.
While bp is extending and strengthening its position, it has been integrating biodiversity into its practices and decision-making for more than 15 years.