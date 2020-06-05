bp introduces new position on biodiversity

We've published our position paper today setting out new aims to achieve a net positive impact on biodiversity in our new projects and to enhance biodiversity around our existing major operating sites.



Our chief executive officer, Bernard Looney, says: “Today opens a new chapter in our approach to biodiversity. Because, along with climate change, loss of biodiversity is one of the greatest threats the world faces.”

And, we are explicitly defining ‘no-go’ areas for bp operating new oil and gas exploration and production, including inside the official boundaries of: