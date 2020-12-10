bp is recognized for rising human rights standards

First published in 2013, we updated our human rights policy in 2020 to now include clearer support for workers’ rights, water and land rights and respect for civic freedoms.





In 2019, we published our labour rights and modern slavery principles. This document helps our businesses to check performance against our expectations, and includes an expectation of our contractors and suppliers to align with our commitment to respecting workers’ rights.



Meanwhile, our enhanced 2019 slavery and human trafficking statement outlines work carried out in priority businesses to address labour rights issues. It covers key areas such as governance, training and responsible supply chain management.

