All rights preserved

After joining bp as a human rights expert in 2012, Nili Safavi was involved in the first publication of bp’s Business and Human Rights Policy back in 2013. Now manager of human rights and social performance, she gives an insight into what’s new in the updated policy and how it has evolved to fit bp today.

What does it mean to you to be launching this updated policy?

Personally, I’m hugely excited to see our human rights work evolve alongside our net zero ambition and our new purpose, ‘for people and our planet’.

Respecting our workforce and local communities is absolutely key to enabling a fair energy transition – making sure they are not left behind as we move from traditional fossil fuels to newer sources of energy, but rather that we work with government, civil society, trades unions and others to enable them to thrive through opportunities to be reskilled, support for jobs and livelihoods and benefit from future resources.

Why are human rights important to bp and why has the policy been updated now?

bp’s commitment to respecting human rights is already enshrined in our values. Seven years after releasing our initial Human Rights Policy it was time to expand on certain key commitments and how we deliver them.

I think what’s distinct about right now is that human rights issues have been pushed to the fore. COVID-19 has magnified why we need a policy like ours. We are seeing that if the most vulnerable in society don’t have social protections, a decent wage and access to healthcare, it affects us all. The recent tragic events in the US also point to how important it is that bp plays its part in making societies more just and fair and tolerant, where everyone has equal access to opportunity and is treated with dignity and respect, regardless of gender, faith, ethnicity, sexuality or background.

Essentially, it’s about respecting people’s rights in all our business activities and that goes hand in hand with our new purpose – we want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.