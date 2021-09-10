Sustainable aviation fuel collaboration with British Airways

It’s great to see British Airways launch a new sustainability programme – and I’m really pleased that we can stand alongside BA to support what they describe as their ‘most important journey yet’.



We’re thrilled to work together to supply sustainable aviation fuel – known as SAF – with respect to BA flights between London, Glasgow and Edinburgh during the COP26 climate summit this November.



SAF is made from sustainable feedstocks – such as used cooking oil or household waste – and blended with traditional jet fuel. Over its lifecycle, it gives a reduction of up to 80% in carbon emissions compared to the fossil fuels it replaces.

