Sustainable aviation fuel collaboration with British Airways

It’s great to see British Airways launch a new sustainability programme – and I’m really pleased that we can stand alongside BA to support what they describe as their ‘most important journey yet’.
We’re thrilled to work together to supply sustainable aviation fuel – known as SAF – with respect to BA flights between London, Glasgow and Edinburgh during the COP26 climate summit this November.
SAF is made from sustainable feedstocks – such as used cooking oil or household waste – and blended with traditional jet fuel. Over its lifecycle, it gives a reduction of up to 80% in carbon emissions compared to the fossil fuels it replaces.
bp was involved in fuelling the first ‘SAF flight’ by an airline back in 2008 and since then has supplied SAF at more than 20 locations worldwide.
This collaboration with British Airways is another step forward in a sector that is not easy to decarbonize. But, it is a great opportunity to show that SAF is a viable reality today, and we’ll continue to collaborate with industry stakeholders and governments to explore options to help scale up SAF more broadly.
We’re looking forward to being on board 😊 with British Airways on SAF initiatives.
