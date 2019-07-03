Fishy business: BP invests in breakthrough feedstock tech

Why did Calysta choose BP?

Because of our history in nutrition, and obviously, BP’s scale and geographic reach; we can help grow this company. I think they are particularly interested in Oman as a region to build a plant to produce the fish food and we are active there.

So, there are nice synergies between the market of fish food and where we have operations. But, it comes down to relationships and we showed that we’re very excited about the opportunity and they were excited to have somebody who could sell them gas.

How does this fit with BP’s gas strategy?

It presents a good demand side hedge for us as we can unlock stranded gas in certain regions. Feedkind® is a light, inert powder pellet that can be shipped anywhere.

So, that’s one part of it. In terms of scale, it’s TBD. But if you were to replace all proteins out of the fish feed market, you’d need 127% of the gas that BP produced in 2017. I’m not saying you can feed a fish a 100% Calysta Feedkind diet®, you can't, but it gives an idea of scale because it can be fed to pets, to livestock and, potentially, refined even further for a protein isolate for human consumption.

I think gas-to-products is also where we need to head. We’ll be using gas for electricity and transportation, but as you see fleets becoming more homogenized and more autonomized, this protects our core product of gas for the future, I believe.

