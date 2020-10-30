I've been fortunate throughout my career to visit, work and live in a great number of countries with outstanding cities. Cities are home to about half of the world’s population, generating 70% of CO 2 emissions and we expect both figures to grow with increased urbanization over time.



There’s certainly appetite to decarbonize our cities and many around the world are tackling emissions with a range of initiatives. China is investing in smart cities and creating clean energy industrial parks, while new cities, such as Neom in Saudi Arabia, will only use renewable energy, and established cities, like London, are investing heavily in energy efficiency and clean mobility.

At the UN Climate Action Summit last year, 102 cities committed to be net zero by 2050. As part of bp’s own ambition – to be net zero by 2050 or sooner and to help the world get there too – we want to help cities along that journey.

Our new strategy outlines our aim to partner with 10-15 cities across the globe over the next decade to help them reach their net zero goals and create the cities of the future. So far this year, we’ve announced partnerships with two cities – Aberdeen in the UK and Houston in the US.