I've been fortunate throughout my career to visit, work and live in a great number of countries with outstanding cities. Cities are home to about half of the world’s population, generating 70% of CO2 emissions and we expect both figures to grow with increased urbanization over time.
There’s certainly appetite to decarbonize our cities and many around the world are tackling emissions with a range of initiatives. China is investing in smart cities and creating clean energy industrial parks, while new cities, such as Neom in Saudi Arabia, will only use renewable energy, and established cities, like London, are investing heavily in energy efficiency and clean mobility.
William Lin, EVP of regions, cities & solutions
At the UN Climate Action Summit last year, 102 cities committed to be net zero by 2050. As part of bp’s own ambition – to be net zero by 2050 or sooner and to help the world get there too – we want to help cities along that journey.
Our new strategy outlines our aim to partner with 10-15 cities across the globe over the next decade to help them reach their net zero goals and create the cities of the future. So far this year, we’ve announced partnerships with two cities – Aberdeen in the UK and Houston in the US.
But what will the cities of the future look like? No one can say with 100% certainty – but to mark World Cities Day, I wanted to share four key features I think we will see more of, especially if the cities seize the opportunity to build back better, cleaner and greener following the COVID-19 pandemic:
Cities are critical to the progress of the energy transition, with research suggesting that they hold the potential to achieve 40% of the carbon mitigation goals outlined in the Paris Agreement.
As part of bp’s new strategy, we’re looking to partner with 10-15 cities over the next decade to help them reach their net zero goals. This year, we have already agreed partnerships with two – Houston in the US and Aberdeen in the UK.
To combat the more than 30 million tonnes of CO2 it emits each year, Houston has drafted a comprehensive Climate Action Plan that focuses on transportation, materials management, energy transition and building optimization. As part of our deal, we will provide planning advice on the agreed focus areas.
Meanwhile, in Aberdeen, we will work in partnership with the City Council to explore opportunities like accelerating the adoption of electric and hydrogen-powered city vehicles, energy-efficiency programmes for buildings and circular economy.
A fascinating concept? Absolutely. But this is by no means a stretch. In fact, many of these products and services are ones we can provide at bp today.
And bringing all these products and services together – whether directly from us, or in partnerships with others – to help deliver the cities of the future is where bp wants to play a key role.
I look forward to being a part of this journey.
World Cities Day 2020 is the seventh global celebration since the day was launched on 31 October 2014 in Shanghai, China. Under an overarching theme of ‘Better City, Better Life’, the aim of the day is to focus the international community’s attention on urbanization as a central issue for development and to encourage cooperation among countries in meeting opportunities and addressing urban challenges towards sustainable development.
Each year, a different sub-theme is selected, to either promote successes of urbanization, or address specific challenges resulting from urbanization. The sub-theme for this year is ‘Valuing our communities and cities’, and the Global Observance will be hosted in Nakuru, Kenya.
