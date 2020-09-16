Customer journey of the future

Today bp has 19,000 branded retail stations around the world. Together, they have more than 10 million customer touchpoints every day – and we aim to double that number by 2030.



Our retail stations are already convenient places to stop for fuel – and at many you can pick up a morning latte or shop for ingredients for dinner. More than 90% of the UK and German populations live within a 20-minute drive of our stores. And our delivered convenience service means we can now come to you – available in eight countries, with plans to expand further.



In her bp week presentation on convenience and mobility, Emma Delaney explains how our retail stations are evolving fast, redefining convenience for our customers and their communities.

“Redefining convenience is about much more than fuel. Customers on the go want more. So we bake pastries, brew coffee, package deliveries for customers. And we are developing innovative partnerships relevant to each market around the world, giving us great capabilities.” Emma Delaney, executive vice president for customers and products

Our vision for the retail station of the future is a hub where you can rapid-charge your EV, pick up the lunch you ordered via our app, and even get tonight’s dinner delivered by drone – automatically timed to arrive when you reach home.



Watch this animation to see what that future could look like