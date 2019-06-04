In three charts – the dual challenge

For some six billion people, more energy would be life-changing.



For the first time, BP’s economists have looked at just how much energy is needed to raise living standards the world over. And it’s a lot.

There’s a level at which energy consumption is associated with substantial increases in human development and wellbeing – the UN suggests up to approximately 100 Gigajoules consumed per person.



Right now, however, 80% of the world’s population live in countries where energy consumption falls below this level.

Reducing that number to one-third of the population by 2040 would require around 65% more energy than today, the equivalent to China’s 2017 consumption.