New technology captures BP's interest

BP is supporting another step towards advancing the commercialization of technology that captures carbon emissions by investing in UK tech firm C-Capture. The company designs innovative chemical processes that can remove carbon dioxide emissions from power stations and industrial facilities. BP Ventures, along with UK power plant owner Drax and tech commercialization firm IP Group, led a funding round to raise $4.6 million so that the firm can further develop its technology. A trial of C-Capture’s technology is currently under way at Drax's power station in Yorkshire, UK. It will remove CO₂ emissions created when sustainable biomass is used to generate electricity and so, once the carbon dioxide is removed from the atmosphere and stored, could result in negative emissions, the firm says.

BP’s David Eyton is closely following the development of CCUS know-how in his role as group head of technology. He says: “We believe CCUS has a key role to play in reducing emissions, in line with global climate ambitions. C-Capture’s technology could reduce the cost of capturing carbon dioxide.”

