BP will be supporting the feasibility study for what would be the world’s first large-scale commercial facility for capturing the carbon emissions from gas-fired power generation, it was announced today.
The Clean Gas Project, based on Teesside in northeast England, will serve as a testing ground for the commercialization of carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) technology.
With the backing of the UK Government, a strategic partnership will be formed of BP, Eni, Equinor, Occidental Petroleum, Shell, Total and OGCI Climate Investments, the vehicle set up by the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI), of which BP is a founder member.
Speaking at the international CCUS Summit in Edinburgh, BP group chief executive Bob Dudley said: “There is a growing sense of urgency and understanding of the need to enable wide-scale CCUS deployment.
“That’s why us all gathering today is important. We need to keep working together as companies and policy makers to find the solutions.”
The Clean Gas Project is expected to use natural gas to generate power, with CO2 then captured and transported by pipeline for storage in a formation under the Southern North Sea.
“Given the extensive energy infrastructure and experience that exists in the UK, I am confident that the UK can build a leadership position in CCUS that will underpin the Government’s clean growth strategy,” Dudley said.
Dudley was joined by delegates that included Fatih Birol from the IEA, MP Claire Perry from the UK Government, and Ben van Beurden of Shell.