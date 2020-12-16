bp’s film of the year: 2020

As we come to the end of 2020, I – like many of you – am reflecting on the year that was. We could never have expected it.
The world was turned upside down by COVID-19 – so much human tragedy and economic hardship.
The pandemic hit us hard at bp, too. Hundreds have suffered from the disease and several colleagues have died from it. It has been a sobering reality and our thoughts are with those affected and their families.
And it has taken a heavy toll on our industry economically, with demand for our products dropping dramatically as the world locked down.
But it has also been a year of tremendous progress for bp – thanks to the people who make this company great.
They stepped up big time to support our communities in the most difficult of times – and are leading the biggest transformation in our 111-year history.
This week, I shared my thanks with them in a video. You know me – I like transparency – so I am sharing this internal message with you all too. Because the challenge and encouragement you have provided has really helped me – and I hope made me better.
And, while I never make predictions about the future – I’m not clever enough to do so – I am pretty convinced that 2021 will be a much, much better year for all of us.
Best wishes to you all
Bernard
Keep up to date with all the latest developments on our net zero journey by signing up to our monthly newsletter