bp’s film of the year: 2020

Release date:
16 December 2020
Bernard introduces our film charting highs and lows of 2020 for bp and the world
 
🕒 5.5 min watch| 🎥 Video

Hello everyone

As we come to the end of 2020, I – like many of you – am reflecting on the year that was. We could never have expected it.


The world was turned upside down by COVID-19 – so much human tragedy and economic hardship. 


The pandemic hit us hard at bp, too. Hundreds have suffered from the disease and several colleagues have died from it. It has been a sobering reality and our thoughts are with those affected and their families.


And it has taken a heavy toll on our industry economically, with demand for our products dropping dramatically as the world locked down. 


But it has also been a year of tremendous progress for bp – thanks to the people who make this company great. 


They stepped up big time to support our communities in the most difficult of times – and are leading the biggest transformation in our 111-year history. 


This week, I shared my thanks with them in a video. You know me – I like transparency – so I am sharing this internal message with you all too. Because the challenge and encouragement you have provided has really helped me – and I hope made me better.


And, while I never make predictions about the future – I’m not clever enough to do so – I am pretty convinced that 2021 will be a much, much better year for all of us.


Best wishes to you all

 

Bernard

