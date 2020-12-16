2020: a year to remember

Time for change

February was a big month for bp. Our new chief executive, Bernard Looney, got straight to work by announcing a new purpose and ambition for the company: to reimagine energy for people and our planet and become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and to help the world get to net zero.

To make this happen, Bernard unveiled 10 supporting aims and plans to completely reshape bp’s organization. Speaking at the February launch, he said: “This coming decade is critical for the world in the fight against climate change, and to drive the necessary change in global energy systems will require action from everyone…We have to change. And we want to change – this is the right thing for the world and for bp.”

